WAITE, C.J. Suddenly in Newton on Thursday January 30, 2020 of C.J. Waite of Grahams Road aged 24 years. Born in Summerside, son of Melanie Andrews (Brian) and Clark Waite (Jennifer). Father of Macey Waite. Grandson of Vickie Adams, Joe Steele and Kevin Clow (Jacinte). Nephew of Samantha (Adam) Coughlin, Crystal Waite, Gordon Waite and Rob Tegart. Brother of Jaiden Nelson and MacKenzie Waite. He is also survived by his girlfriend Emily Blackett, his extended family, the Mugfords and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles. Pre-deceased by his grandparents John Waite and Mary Waite. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington. No visitation or funeral by personal request. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 4th, 2020 at the Boxcar Lounge Emerald from 6-9 p.m. Interment in People’s Cemetery Kensington. If so desired contributions may be made to the Macey Waite Trust Fund. www.davisonfh.com
