Clair Richard

RICHARD, Clair YaYa The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, March 6, 2020, of Clair “YaYa” Richard, of Summerside, aged 69 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Alfred “Fred” and Marguerite (Gallant) Richard. Survived by his sister Diane Richard; numerous cousins; and by the “Biscuits” Gallant family members. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Tuesday, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

