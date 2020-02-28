Clare Mullen

MULLEN, Clare Anne (MacKinnon) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 of Clare Anne Mullen, Dunstaffnage, age 79 years. Dear mother of Daniel (Corinna), John (Darlene MacGregor) and Linda MacLean (Scott). Loving grandmother of Natalie, Matthew and Sarah MacLean and Kieran Mullen. Sister of Kenneth (Sandy) MacKinnon, Dartmouth and Marjorie MacKinnon, Australia. Sister-in-law of Noreen Watts, Norma Mullen and Kay Mullen. Fondly remembered by special cousins Cheryl Stoyanovski and Corena King and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Alfred Mullen, by her parents Aretas and Marjorie (MacInnis) MacKinnon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Saturday at 10:00 am, then to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:30 am. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Interment later in St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Cemetery, Tracadie Cross. Memorial donations may be made to Glenaladale Heritage Trust or St. Vincent de Paul Society - St. Pius X Church. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the MacKenzie Room following the mass. www.belvederefh.com
