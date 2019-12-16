Clarence MacDonald

MACDONALD, Clarence The death occurred at MacLeod Care South Shore Villa, Crapaud, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Clarence “Clare” MacDonald, formerly of Sherbrooke, aged 82 years. Born in Sherbrooke, he was the son of the late Frederick and Bertha (Cameron) MacDonald. Survived by a daughter Janene (Mark) Robinson and a son Cam MacDonald; grandchildren Bethany and Owen Robinson; sisters Merilyn (Jean-Paul) Gagnon and Janet Deighan; a brother John J. (Cynthia) MacDonald; sisters-in-law Susan (John) Scott and Anne (Jack) Stevenson; and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Jane (Smith) MacDonald, RN and by a brother-in-law Arnold Deighan. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where visiting hours will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. Graveside service and interment later in the Beaverton Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton, Ontario. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Commented