Clarence Moase

MOASE, Clarence A. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday February 27, 2020 of Clarence A. Moase of Baltic, aged 79 years. Born in Summerside, July 25, 1940, son of the late Walter and Hilda (Campbell) Moase. Loving husband of Doris (Bernard) Moase. Dear father of David (Dawn) Moase, Arnold (Joy) Moase, Marlene (Martyn) Clark and Linda (Stavert) MacLeod. Proud grandfather of Kelsey, Travis, and Stacey Moase, Kaitlin, Natasha (Jennifer Weir) and Cassandra MacLeod. Brother of Eleanor (Kenneth) Huestis and Francis (Mary) Moase. Brother-in-law of Louise Bernard. Predeceased by his son-in-law Alan Richardson, brother-in-law Hillard Bernard, father-in-law and mother-in-law Jim and Ruby Bernard. Resting at the Davison Funeral Kensington for visitation on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in People’s Cemetery, Kensington. If so desired contributions may be made to People’s Cemetery Kensington. The Funeral will be available to watch online by following the Video of Funeral Link on the death notice on the website. www.davisonfh.com

