SCOTT, Donald Clarence Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, of Donald Clarence Scott, C.D., of Charlottetown, age 85 years. Loving father of Heather Scott, Valerie Ferrish (Brian) and Grant Scott; son-in-law Nelson Robertson and grandchildren - Madison (Justin Lank), Graeme and Keighan Scott, Jayde Ferrish, Blake Ferrish (Brittany Fullerton), Nathan Ferrish (Whitney Simmons), Caleigh Robertson, Alex Robertson (Cara Drover), and 9 great-grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his wife - Esther Scott (nee Reid); daughter - Janice Marie Robertson and parents - John and Mary Anne (MacDonald) Scott. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. The Royal Canadian Legion - Branch #1 will hold a tribute service at 4:30 p.m. prior to visitation. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hillsboro Funeral Home - Stratford Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Roman Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the KidSport PEI or Arthritis Society of PEI would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
