CLARK, Florence Edna (nee Williams) The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside on Friday, November 1, 2019, of Florence Edna Clark (nee Williams), of Summerside, formerly of Elmsdale, aged 94 years. Born in Elmsdale, she was the daughter of the late David and Alecia (nee Stewart) Williams. Beloved wife for 72 years of Leith Clark; cherished mother of Wayne (Paula) Clark, Summerside, and Sharlene Clark-Corkum (Blair Corkum), Charlottetown; and dear grandmother of Jenna Clark (Keith Stapleton) and Julie Clark, Calgary. Sister to Kathleen Williams, Alberton; Margaret (late Howard) Adams, Elmsdale; Donald (Marion) Williams, Spryfield, NS; and Anna (Raeburn) Oliver, Huntley. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Grace Williams, Crapaud; Nancy Williams, Elmsdale; Beryl Clark, Linkletter; Pauline Berger, California; Sheila Benson, Winnipeg; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Roy, Alton and Russell Williams; a nephew Donnie Adams; a niece Mable (Adams) Mallett; and by brothers-in-law Lowell Clark and Ryan Berger. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Family flowers only. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society, Canadian Cancer Society, Crohn’s & Colitis, Elmsdale United Church Building Fund, Heart and Stroke Foundation or Trinity United Church, Summerside, all of which had an impact in Florence’s life, would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Commented