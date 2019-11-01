CLARK, Lowell W. The death occurred at the Summerset Manor, Summerside, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, of Lowell W. Clark, of Linkletter, aged 79 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Brenton and Amy (Woodside) Clark. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beryl (Essery) Clark; his daughter, Susan (Brent) McLean; his sons, David (Charlene), Scott (Kim) and Todd (Leah); grandchildren Cory Clark, Alex (Pascale) Clark, Kennedy Clark (Taylor Ellis), Amy McLean, Jenny (Edward) White; Anna, Lauren and Max Clark; great-granddaughter Sadie Marie Ellis; a brother Leith (Florence) Clark; sisters Pauline Berger and Sheila Benson; and by a large extended family. Predeceased by a sister Mary Alice, in infancy. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Monday, then to the Central Street Christian Church, Summerside, for funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca A wonderful heart stopped beating; Hard working hands at rest. God surely knew what He was doing, Cause He only takes the Best.
