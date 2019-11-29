Clifford Hughes

HUGHES, Clifford Joseph Peacefully at the QEH on Monday, November 25th, 2019, of Clifford Joseph Hughes of Kelly's Cross, age 81 years . Beloved husband for 58 years of Adriana Hughes (nee Monaghan). Dear father of Gary (Kelly) and Darryl (Lori) Hughes Proud poppy of Matthew (Lexi), Grace, Jamie, Katie, Lauren and Griffin. Also survived by brother Stephen (Helen) Hughes, Sarasota, FL., sister-in-law Theresa Hudson and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bertha Hughes, grandmother Minnie Hughes, in laws Ambrose and Kathleen Monaghan and brother-in-law Ron Hudson. Resting at St. Joseph's Church, Kelly's Cross, with visitation on Thursday, November 28th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9. Funeral service from the church on Friday, November 29th, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud. www.dawsonfh.com If so desired memorial donations to St. Joseph's Parish would be appreciated.
