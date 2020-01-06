MARTELL, Colby Sept 18, 1985 to Dec 22, 2019. It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Colby Martell in Lloydminster Saskatchewan from a complication with Addison’s disease, a condition he had battled with courage and quiet dignity for his entire life. Loving son of Michelle (Keir MacLeod) Martell, and Robert (Geraldine) Jardine and devoted father of Jason, Gavin and Jamie. Colby is survived by his parents, his children, and sister Ashley, half-sisters Shelley and Tracy and half-brother Steven. Predeceased by grandparents , Raymond and Alice Martell and Russell and Catherine Jardine. Survived by his numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at St James Roman Catholic Church, Georgetown on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in St James Catholic Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made in Colby’s memory to the Autism Society.
