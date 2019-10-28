COLE, Douglas M. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Sunday October 27, 2019 of Douglas M. Cole of New London aged 89 years. Born in Campbelton April 3, 1930 son of the late George and Marion (MacLean) Cole. Husband of Harriet (Riley) Cole. Father of Allen (Darlene) Cole, Linda Cole, Joyce Andrico and Scott (Holly) Cole. Grandfather of Curtis Cole, Jennalee Cole, Jessica Andrico, Janee Andrico, Riley Cole and Zach Cole. Great-grandfather of Dawson and Aleesha. Brother of Duncan (Laura) Cole, Betty (Athol) Auld, William (Phyllis) Cole. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Ralph Riley and Roy Riley. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment in People’s Cemetery New London. Brethren on Prince Edward Lodge # 14 will hold a Masonic Memorial Service at the Funeral Home Wednesday at 8 p.m. If so desired contributions may be made to New London Fire Company or People’s Cemetery New London. The funeral will be available to watch live on the funeral home website on the day of the service by following the link on the death notice. www.davisonfh.com
