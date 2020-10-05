April 26th, 1973 - October 2nd, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Colin Leith Sanderson at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre with his family by his side on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Colin was 47 years old - born in Mt. Pearl, NL and lived the past 13 years in Fredericton, NB. Dear son of Joan Marie Sanderson (Phil Grant) of Newfoundland and Charles Garth Sanderson (Gail Sanderson) of PEI. Survived by his Step-sister Buffy Taylor and Step-brother Christopher (Sarah) Grant; Grandmother Verna White; Aunts and Uncles: Roger and Rennie White; Jill and Alex Knight; Eddie and Rodney White; Rena Thompson (Guy deceased); Donnie and Irene Sanderson and nieces, nephews, cousins in NL and PEI. Also left to mourn are Ashley Tanner, Deanne Dawe and staff of the Jungle Jim’s Restaurants. Predeceased by his Grandparents Roland White, Leith and Lelia Sanderson; Step-brother Stephen Taylor. Cremation has taken place. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private service (by invitation only) will take place. To live stream this funeral service you may copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMKO0DoMiyM (1:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020). Interment in Midgell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or Queens Home Care Integrated Palliative Care Program and on-line condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
