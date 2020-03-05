STEWART, Constance The death occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on March 3, 2020 of Constance (Connie) Stewart, nee Beaton, of Commercial Cross and formerly of Belle River. Loving wife of Winston. Completed arrangements to be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home.
