COOPER, Keith Thomas It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Keith Thomas Cooper, age 68 years, of Charlottetown, PE. Following a recent terminal illness diagnosis, Keith passed away suddenly at his residence, with his beloved wife Annette (nee Richard) by his side. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Marc (Maria Kereshi), and Aaron (Lisa Walsh). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Luka and Mila Cooper. He is survived by brothers, John Cooper, and Donald (Donna) Cooper; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Duguay, and Lucille (Leandre) Leger; many nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his loyal Westie, Jasper. He was predeceased by his parents John and Anna (nee Thomas) Cooper, brother James "Jimmy" Cooper; and brother-in-law Norman Duguay. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Keith’s name to PEI Home Care Palliative Care Program or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital-Oncology Unit. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
