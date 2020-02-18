Corey Clements

CLEMENTS, Corey The death occurred at his later residence, Saturday, February 15, 2020 of Corey Nathan Clements of Forestview, aged 42, husband of Kimberly (McBain) Clements. Corey was born in O’Leary,on September 12, 1977, son of Valerie & Frank Clements, Milburn and the late Roger Cooke. Cherished Papa to Keaira and Xavier Clements. Dear brother to Paul, Moncton and Natasha, Moncton. Special nephew to Deborah (Barry) Wedge, Hamilton, ON; Ricky (Nancy), Summerside; Rodney (Kenda), Cape Wolfe; Joanne (Allan) Coughlin, Conway; and Shannon, Alberton; Roger , Roseville; Ferdie, Rosevelle; Jim (Vera) Campbellton; Steve (Carol), Duvar; Tommy (Sharon), ON; Clara (Larry) Walker, Detroit; Sheila (George) Neeb, Detroit; Elaine Lutrell, Sudbury, ON; Connie (Leonard) Canard, Sudbury, ON and Verna (Wendel) Costain, Roseville. Corey is also survived by his father in law Allan McBain, Calgary, AB, sister-in-law Christine (Julian) Drapeau, Calgary, AB; brother-in-law Robbie, Spruce Grove, AB as well as numerous cousins and extended family. Corey was predeceased by his father Roger Cooke, mother in law Juanita McBain, grandparents Raymond & Gertrude Dunville. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Wednesday, 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral service Thursday at 3:30p.m in the Chapel. In memory of Corey, memorials to his family, Kimberley, Keaira & Xavier would be greatly appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
