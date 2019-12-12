ATEN, Cornelis The death of Cornelis Aten, age 90 years, of Springvale and formerly of Wormerveer, Holland, occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was the devoted, cherished and beloved husband of the late Cornelia Aten (nee Pater); loving father of John (Shelley Read), Gordon (Dale), Alan (Debbie) and Jane (Shawn Alexander); and loving grandfather of Janssen, Mitchell; Travis, McKayla, Nicole and Nathan; Lukas and Charles; and Derek, Brodie and Marlee. He is also survived by his sister, Cornelia Thysse (Diederik deceased) of Australia; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerrit (Wilma) Pater, Audrey Uyterlinde (Adrian deceased), Evelyn Vessey (Claude deceased), John Pater(Jean) and Marlene Pater (Cornelius Jr. deceased). Besides his wife Cornelia, Cornelis was predeceased by his parents, Jan and Eva (Honig)Aten; brothers, Dirk (Helena), Lukas (Jeanette) and Jan; parents-in-law, Cornelius Sr. and Gerritje Pater; daughter-in-law, Eleanor Aten; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerritje van Kampen (Gijs) and Dinnie Larter (Ben). Cornelis will be remembered for his contribution to the P.E.I. Milk Marketing Board, Dairy Farmers of Canada and ADLIC. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 New Glasgow Road, New Glasgow for visitation on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Central Queens Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Princetown Road United Church Cemetery, Springvale. If so desired, donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
Commented