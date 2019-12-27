Cornelius Pineau

PINEAU, Cornelius "Connie" Joseph The death occurred suddenly and peacefully at his home in Charlottetown on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 of Cornelius “Connie” Joseph Pineau, Veteran, formerly of Howlan aged 87,beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Costain). Connie was born in Duvar on June 26, 1932, son of the late Octave and Lena (Gallant) Pineau. Connie served in the Canadian Army from 1954 - 1979 and is life member of O’Leary Royal Canadian Legion. Cherished father to Joanne (Terence) Wright, Darren (Cindy), Michele (Glenn) Campbell, Kevin (Marilyn Jewer) and Dawn (Frank) Nowak. Loving grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Junior (Arnolda) and Aldona (Eugene) Milligan. Connie is also survived by several brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters, Bertha, Alec, Ernest, Albert, Edna Coughlin, Bernice Arsenault, Helen Peters, Sylvia MacLean and Rose DesRoches. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Friday from 3-6 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock at 10:30am. Interment later in the Parish Cemetery. Knights from Cyrus J. Gallant Knights of Columbus will hold a prayer service at the funeral home Friday at 2:30pm. Comrades from the Royal Canadian Legion, O’Leary, branch # 2 will hold a service for their late comrade at the funeral home on Friday at 6pm. In memory of Connie, memorials to St. Anthony’s Church Restoration Fund or Heart and Stroke Foundation(PEI) would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
