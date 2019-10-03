CORNEY, June Ross The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of June Ross Corney, of Summerside, aged 86 years. Born in Murray Harbour, she was the daughter of the late Glendon and Mary Ellen “May” (Nicholl) Johnston. Survived by her husband Windsor Corney; a son David (Peggy); daughters Shawn (Perry) Dobbie and Meghann (Mark) Badhwar; grandchildren Colby and James Badhwar; a brother Robert (Jean) Johnston; special nephew John (Sue) Cozens and by numerous other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Donald Johnston. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by request. A graveside committal service, for family and friends, will be held at Peoples Cemetery, Summerside, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
