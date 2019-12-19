COLE, Cory D. At home on Tuesday December 17, 2019 of Cory D. Cole of New London aged 43 years. Born in Summerside, November 10, 1976, son of David Cole and the late Margaret (Carr) Cole and Kim (Champion) Andrew. Husband of Debbie (Arsenault) Cole. Brother of Loretta Cole, Chris (Whitney) Cole and Kevin (Nicole) Cole. Grandson of Lorraine Carr. Son-in-law of Marsha Arsenault. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents Dawson and Roma (Somers) Cole and George Carr and father-in-law Clifford Arsenault. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington. No visitation by family request. Public funeral service Saturday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. If so desired contributions may be made to the Community Mental Health and Addiction services. The Funeral will be available to watch live online by following the link on the left side of the death notice. www.davisonfh.com
