COUGHLIN, Ralph C. H. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Saturday October 19, 2019 of Ralph C. H. Coughlin of Borden-Carleton aged 65 years. Born in Toronto, Ont., December 15, 1953 son of Bannie and the late Freda (Myers) Coughlin. Husband of Sandra (Paynter) Coughlin. Father of Christopher (Michelle) Coughlin and Melissa (David) King. Grandfather of Kristan, Emma, Samantha, Isaiah, Ben, Julien and Logan. Brother of David (Luann) and Garth (Leila). Brother-in-law of Gertrude (Keir) Compton, Alan (Gloria) Paynter, Marion (Hal) Sanderson, and Walter (Sandra) Paynter. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Alf and Bessie Paynter. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment in the Cape Traverse Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to The Shriners Hospital Sick Children's Travel Fund, Amherst Cove School Honorary Band or the Kidney Foundation. Brethren of Mount Moriah Lodge # 15 AF & AM will hold a Masonic memorial service at the funeral home Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. www.davisonfh.com
