COUSINS, Captain B. Lorne The death occurred, at Andrews of Summerside, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, of Captain B. Lorne Cousins, formerly of Wilmot Valley, aged 103 years. Lorne was a Veteran of the Second World War. Born in Breadalbane, PE, he was the son of the late Bismark and Annie (Dixon) Cousins. Survived by his daughters Hughena (Jim) Duggan and Sylvia Mudge; son Blair (Monique) Cousins; grandchildren Stephen (Christine) Duggan, Jennifer Duggan (Jim Brodgen), Rebecca (Ryan) Elliott, Nathan (Theresa) Mudge, Sarah Mudge, Elizabeth “Beth” Mudge (Wade Halburt), Melissa Cousins, Don (Jill) Gauthier, Gilbert Gauthier; by 6 great-grandchildren; sister Velma (Basil) Phillips; brother Wilbur Cousins; sisters-in-law Audrey MacKay and Shirley Cousins; and by brother-in-law John Phillips. Predeceased by his wife Isabel (MacKay) Cousins; son-in-law Bryan Mudge; sisters Helen Crozier, Lillian MacRay, Lorraine Cousins, Jean Phillips, Louise Lewis, Christine (Wally) Penton and Betty Grazyck; brothers Elmer (Jean) and Earland Cousins; and by sister-in-law Terri Cousins. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley, PE. Visiting hours on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Due to severe allergies, please refrain from wearing scents. www.moase.ca
