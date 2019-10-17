CRABBE, Kathryn (Kaye) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 of Kathryn “Kaye” Crabbe of Charlottetown and formerly of Springvale, age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Crabbe. Loving mother of Beth (Blair) Craswell, Merle (Allan) Thomson and Lois (Dr. Rory) McLean. Nanny to Andrew (Kelly) Craswell, Susan Craswell, Dr. Logan (Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius) McLean, Dr. Travis (Dr. Holly) McLean, Dr. Alexis (Matthew Hughes) McLean. Great-grandmother of Alex, Drew, Jessie, Blake, Max, Warren and Grant. Sister of Audrey (Maynard) Simpson and Eric (Shirley) Mayhew, sister-in-law of Helen Mayhew, Gordon (Linda) Crabbe and Lottie Crabbe. Predeceased by brother Robert Mayhew and brother-in-law Stewart Crabbe. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Saturday from St. John’s Anglican Church, Milton at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorials to St. John’s Anglican Church or the Bible Society would be appreciated. Visiting hours Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
