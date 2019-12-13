JOHNSTON, Craig Owen Passed at the age of 39 years. Craig is the beloved son of Brian (Barbara) Johnston and Beverly (nee Hahn) Johnston. Loving father of Tyler, Emma and Ryan Johnston. Dear brother of Wesley (Jennie), Kimberly (Fox), Ashley Johnston and stepbrother Stephen Feehan. Grandson of Jean and the late Edgar Johnston and Vernetta and the late Walter Hahn. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where a private memorial service for family will be held. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
