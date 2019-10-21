CREED, L. Gail With saddened and heavy hearts the family announces the passing of L. Gail Creed age 72, of Pembroke, on Monday, October 14, 2019, due to a motor vehicle accident. Born in Montague, August 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Jean (Sorrie) Graham. Gail is survived by her children, Lisa (Farron) Graham-Mahar, Holly (Frank) Graham, Matthew (Jessica) Graham and Daniel (Jenna) Creed; cherished grandchildren, Bayou Lanigan, Cedar Graham and Sylas Graham; the childrens fathers, Gary Creed and Jamie Graham; sisters and brothers, Sandra (Blaine) Kerwin, Mavis (Gerard) Landrigan, Donnie (Denise) Graham, Cindy (Brent) MacLeod and Jimmy Graham. Predeceased by a son Carl Graham and daughter Glenda Creed. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, October 22, at 11:00 am, at the WellSpring Presbyterian Church. Interment to take place in the St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family
