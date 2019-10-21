CUDMORE, Dewar After a short courageous battle with cancer our beloved Dewar passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Born in Charlottetown he is the son of the late Lloyd "Skinny" and Jean (Gallant) Cudmore. Dear brother of Wayne (Edna) Cudmore, Debbie (Alan) Collier and Rodney (Lynn) Cudmore. Dewar will also be missed by brother-in-law Danny "Butch" Stewart (Trudy Smith), aunts Barb MacDonald and Arlene MacNeill, nieces and nephews and his fury companion Bully. He was also predeceased by his sisters Joanne and Judie and brother Ronnie. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home .The funeral will be held on Monday, October 21st with funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Please note time of funeral as it has been updated. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Provincial Palliative Care Centre. On-line condolences can be made at www.islandowned.ca
