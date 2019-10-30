CUMMINGS, John Ernest Garfield The death occurred after a courageous battle at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on October 28, 2019 of John Ernest Garfield Cummings of Stratford, formally of Vernon River in his 75th year. Born in Charlottetown on December 17th, 1944 to the late John and Margaret (Currie) Cummings. Father of Bobby and loving partner to Beth (Singleton) Darrach. Leaving to mourn his death are siblings, Carol Richards (Harold), Jackie Graham (Hughie, deceased), Robert (Meryl), and Jean Drake (Melvin, deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Gary leaves behind many friends he met through his long business career, AA, coffee shop and horse racing over the years. Gary was happy that he and Beth got to travel across North America together and see many wonderful sites in their short ten years together. No visiting hours or funeral as per Gary’s request. A private family gathering will be held later to scatter his ashes. Any donations should be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in his memory. www.belvederefh.com
