CUNNINGHAM, William B. (Bill) The death occurred at MacLeod Care Clinton View Lodge on Wednesday October 16, 2019 of William (Bill) Cunningham formerly of Summerside, aged 94 years. Born in Summerside, son of the late Dr. John Robert and Isabella (Finlayson) Cunningham. Husband of the late Annetta (Nettie) Jane nee (MacEwen) Cunningham. Father of John Cunningham and Robert Cunningham. Brother-in-law of Eric (Eliza) MacEwen, Evelyn Haslam (Louis-deceased) and Helen Heckbert (Ralph-deceased). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. Immediately followed by the funeral service in the Chapel at 3:15 p.m. Interment Wednesday at 11a.m. in People’s Cemetery Summerside. If so desired contributions may be to the Alzheimer Society or the PEI Humane Society. www.davisonfh.com
