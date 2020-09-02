August 3rd, 1946 - September 1st, 2020
The death occurred suddenly at Charlottetown on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 of Cy MacDonald, age 74. Beloved father of Bobbi (John) VanDyke, Luke MacDonald (Jill Coffin), and Shanna MacDonald (Craig Jenkins). Treasured grandfather of Jackson and Ava VanDyke, Morgan Coffin, Drew VanHul, Bryn MacDonald, and Ashton Bradley. Survived by brother Hugh MacDonald (Sandra), sister Anne Marie (Rolf) Tomlins, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents J. Reginald and Helen MacDonald. Cy was passionate about writing, and loved teaching, sports, golfing with his friends, and spending time with his cherished grandchildren, of which he was so proud. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private graveside service (invitation only). A celebration of Cy’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to KidSport PEI. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
