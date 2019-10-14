DALE, Jessica Alleisa 1984-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden, peaceful passing of Jessica Dale (nee Crawley), on October 3, 2019, at the age of 35. Jessica will be lovingly remembered by husband Andreas; her beautiful children, Gavin and Quinn; parents, Maureen (nee O’Keefe) and Jim Crawley; the granddaughter of the late Aidan and Mary O’Keefe of Gowan Brae; siblings, Meagan (Brendan) Carter, Dylan Crawley, Danielle Crawley and James (Michelle) Crawley; mother-in-law Sigrid (Raymond) Gariepy; father-in-law Robert (Dawn) Dale; brothers-in-law Everet, Stefan, Theo Dale and Antoine (Areet) Gariepy; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. For those unable to attend in person, a live feed of Jessica’s Celebration of Life will be provided on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., in the "Celebrating The Life Of Jessica Dale" Facebook group. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jessica Dale Memorial Fund:thejessicadalememorialfund@gmail.com
