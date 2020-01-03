Daniel Doyle

DOYLE, Daniel James The death occurred peacefully at home on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, of Daniel (Danny) James Doyle of Parkdale, age 64 years. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters - Patsy Gill, Joe (Gisele), Terry (Bonnie), Marlene MacIntyre, Valerie Kott, Kevin (Lynn Grenier), Mary Teresa Sharkey (Ivan Walsh), Carol, Christine (Leslie MacDonald) Peter (Donna Burke). Danny will also be sadly missed by his stepchildren Terra and Bonnie and his seven grandchildren, friend Rita Adams and also many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Reunited with his parents Peter and Colleen (Tiny) Doyle; brother - Mike (Lyse Chartrand); brothers-in-law - Brian Gill, Kenny MacIntyre, Randy Kott and Peter Sharkey. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Danny's memory may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.hillsborofh.ca
