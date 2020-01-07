Darren Cornish

CORNISH, Darren L. Suddenly at New Annan on Saturday January 4, 2020 of Darren L. Cornish of Kensington aged 53 years. Born in Summerside, April 22, 1966, son of Jean (Coughlin) Cornish and the late Rankin Cornish. Husband of Dominque Schmidt. Brother of Marlene (Gordon) MacFarlane, Brenda (Chuck) Dunham, Paul (Sandra) Cornish, Dianne Cornish (Gary Stormer) and Holly (Keith) Reid. Uncle of Michael (Ashli), Jeremy (Rachel), Chris, Merissa, Jason (Krystal), Stephen, Brittany (Daniel), Samara (Joey) and Nick (Lesley). Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday from 12 Noon - 2 p.m. followed by the funeral in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired contributions may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Prince County Hospital Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.