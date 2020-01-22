Darryl Harding

HARDING, Darryl Francis "Red" The death occurred at the Halifax Infirmary Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 of Darryl Francis "Red" Harding of Charlottetown, age 67 years. Dear father of Angela Gallant (Travis) and Shannon Harding (Adam Walker). Grandfather of Maria. Brother of David (Cathy MacDonald), Joan Hickox, Marie Harding (Norman Walker), Gail Harding (George Briand), Sandra Harding and brother-in-law of Ida Harding. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James and Florence (Somers) Harding, his wife Julie (LeClair), his sister Dianne Matheson (Edward), brothers Jimmy and Erroll and brother-in law Frank Hickox. Resting at the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford from where visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated from the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 am. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetic Association. www.hillsborofh.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.