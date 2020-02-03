David Casford

CASFORD, David Shawn At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of David Shawn Casford, Charlottetown, age 71 years. Brother of Debbie MacRae (Kent), Kim Talebi (Omid) and Richard (Susan). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Calvin and Doris (Smith) Casford and by his brothers Michael and Gerald “Jerry”. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by personal request. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
