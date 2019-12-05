David Dunsford

￼
DUNSFORD, David Wayne Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, following a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Wayne Dunsford of Charlottetown, age 64 years. He is survived by his wife Linda (nee Lockhart) Brazil; daughter, Ashley Dunsford; son, Ian Dunsford and their mother Cynthia King; stepsons, Greg Allen, Robert Brazil, Patrick Brazil; siblings, Damien (Claire) Dunsford, Ernie (Joanne) Dunsford; his beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, his grandson Finn and numerous close friends. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Bella (nee Arsenault) Dunsford; siblings, Leonard, Vera and Joseph Dunsford, and Carol (Cliff) Pound. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Monday, December 9th, then transferred to St. Dunstan’s Basilica for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Saturday 2- 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. Family flowers only, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Gencheff or the Special Olympics. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
