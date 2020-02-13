HARPER, Edward "David" Peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Tuesday February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, of Edward “David” Harper, Tignish aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Lois (Alyward) Harper. He was born in Christopher Cross on April 21, 1939, the son of the late Fred and Esther (Handrahan) Harper. Dear father to Janice Harper (Ed White), Charlottetown, Cindy Hanks (Duncan), Ontario, Pam Gamble (Paul), Fortune Cove and Derek Harper (Charlene), Alberta. Loving grandfather to Noah, Olivia, Gabe and Levi White, Miles and Hayley Hanks, Jenna, Rebecca and Luke Gamble, Paige and Ty Harper. He is survived by brothers and sisters Wendell (late Josie) Harper, Alice (Dick) Ellsworth, Philip (Muriel) Harper, Freda (late Doug) Hardy, Bobby (Penny) Harper, Nancy (Shane) Rochford, Molly (Derryl) Buote, Edward (Darlene) Harper, Joe (Patsy) Harper and Rosemary (George) Terry. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Jean (late Elmer) Blanchard, Austie (Theresa) Aylward, Phyllis (Freddie) Shea, Florence (Leo) Malone, Carol Keough, Betty (Gerard) Ready, Joey (Peggy) Aylward, Wayne (Nettie) Aylward, David (Marlene) Aylward, Donna (late John) Tomiuck and Ted Hinks. He was predeceased by parents Fred and Esther, sister Ruth, mother and father-in-law Austin and Alma (Donahue) Aylward, brother-in-law Leonard, sisters-in-law Mary Ellen Hinks and Noreen Shead. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Thursday 4 – 8 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at St. Simon & St. Jude Church, Tignish with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. Tignish Knights of Columbus will hold a prayer service Thursday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
