David Irving

IRVING, David Thane With great sadness we announce the death of David Thane Irving, age 84, on March 11, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. David was born in Beach Point PEI, the youngest son of Nathan and Rebecca (Derby) Irving. Following his graduation as an electrical engineer from the University of New Brunswick, David worked in Quebec and then moved to Calgary, Alberta where he was employed by TransAlta Power Co. until his retirement. He leaves to mourn his wife, Margaret (MacDowell), their two daughters, Kimberly Richmond (Scott ) and Kelsey Irving-Cole (Scott) and three grandchildren. Also mourning his loss are brothers C. Basil (Kay deceased) and Axel (Phyllis), sister-in-law Mae, several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Chessel, niece Linda and nephew Alan. David enjoyed golfing and was an ardent Calgary Stampeders fan. He was very active in Rotary, attending meetings in Charlottetown and Montague when visiting PEI. A memorial service will be held in Calgary at a later date.
