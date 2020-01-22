David Jones

JONES, David J. Peacefully at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Monday January 20, 2020, surrounded by family of David J. Jones, Tignish aged 69 years. Beloved husband of Joyce (Ellsworth) Jones). A wonderful heart has stop beating. Hard hands put to rest. God knew when he took you. He only takes the best. He was born in Alberton on January 22, 1950, the son of Edna (Doucette) Jones, Tignish Senior Home Care Co-op and the late Andrew Jones. Loving father of Janice (Brock), Kensington and Patrick, Charlottetown. Dear brother to Johnny (Aldona), Miminegash, Sydney (Barb), Ontario, Lloyd, Eastern Passage, Ralph (Joanne), New Glasgow, Larry (Wilma), St. Edward, Faye (Edmund) Arsenault, Summerside, Evelyn Gallant (late Peter), Charlottetown, Linda (Stephen) Ingram, Liverpool and Sandra, Summerside. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Gladys (Terry) Kenny, Waterford, Charlotte (Norman), Ontario, Willard, Tignish, Vernon, Norway, Floyd (Gail), Norway, Margaret (Mark), Ontario, Rosalie (Aubin), Tignish also sister-in-law Marilyn (Roy), Montrose and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Andrew, mother and father-in-law Wilbert and Rita Ellsworth. Sisters-in-law Brenda and Margaret Ann. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, Palmer Road for visiting hours Wednesday 5 – 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Thursday January 23, 2020 at St. Simon & St. Jude Church, Tignish at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Oncology Department of Prince County Hospital or Western Hospital Equipment Fund would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery at a later date.
