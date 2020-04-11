David "Paul" White

With great sadness, David Paul White (Whiter) of York, age 57 years at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Much loved husband of Lorna White (Creamer). Cherished father of Stacey (Bradley Steeves), Steph, Sean, and Samuel (Chloe Colwill). Proud grampy of Naomi and Ben. Beloved son of Boyde and Kathryn (Macleod) White. Brother of Dawn Macdonald (John) and Scott White. Brother-in-law of Lou (Paula) Creamer, Kathleen McRae, Eric (Carol Ferguson) Creamer, Leo (Joann) Creamer, Eileen (Dave) Rowe, Teresa (Steve) Horne, Michael (Holly) Creamer, Eva McQuaid (Alan Pugh), Lynn (Paul) Macleod, and Danny (Chris) Creamer. Also lovingly remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Predeceased by his mother-in-law Mary Creamer (Peter) and his brother-in-law John Mcrae.Paul was a valued and well respected member of the plumbers and pipe fitters union Local 721. Paul was known for his fun loving and outgoing nature and loved to have a good chat. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, music, and travelling with friends and family. Paul brought joy and laughter to all who knew and loved him and the people who knew and loved him were numerous.If so desired, memorial contributions in the memory of Paul White may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Center through the QEH foundation at http://www.qehfoundation.pe.ca/Due to the current social limitations, there will be a celebration of Paul’s life at a future date.Completion of arrangements entrusted to Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca 