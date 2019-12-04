ROBERTSON, David Wendell Peacefully with his loving wife Darlene (MacPhee) Robertson at his side, the passing of David Wendell Robertson age 60, of Montague, occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 30, 2019. David will always be remembered by his mother Marjorie Robertson (nee Garrett); children, Scott (Jackie) Robertson, Lindsay (Memo) Robertson, Darcy (Jordan) Robertson, Chrystal (John) Martell, DeAnna Crowley, Ryan (Amber) MacPhee and Kyle (Tiffany) MacPhee-Riley; sisters, Lynda (Bob) Robertson, Joyce (Des) Robertson and Natalie (Wayne) Robertson; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father Heber Robertson and brother Gerald. David’s love and knowledge of life will be greatly missed by all who come to know and love him. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kings County Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated by the family.
