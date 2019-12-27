David Stewart

STEWART, David Wayne The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on December 21, 2019 of David Wayne Stewart of Summerside, and formerly of Linkletter, P.E.I., aged 54 years. David was born in Summerside to Gabriel and Hope (Mills) Stewart. Beloved husband of Cindy Skevington and loving father of Kristin Stewart of Milton, ON., and step father of Kenny (Terri) Skevington of Summerside. Also lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren Ethan, Riley, Gabriel, Olivia and Eli. Special uncle Eric Stewart, special niece Hana Stewart and special friends Randy Millar and Robbie Gallant. Survived by his brothers and sisters Leslie Stewart of Dartmouth, N.S., Heather Stewart of Victoria, B.C., Kenneth (Andrea) Stewart, Scott (Karen) Stewart all of Summerside and several nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his son Jonathan Stewart. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until December 29th, 2019 where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel 11:00 a.m. A time of fellowship and refreshment will be held at the St. Eleanor’s Lions Club on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations in David’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Saturday, December 28th from 5 – 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
