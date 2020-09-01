March 6th, 1978 - August 30th, 2020
At Charlottetown on Sunday, August 30, 2020 of Derek Stephen White, Charlottetown, age 42. Dear son of Hal and Ann White. Beloved father of Meka, Merissa and Briella. Brother of Shawn (Sue) and uncle to Austin of Ottawa. Survived by his grandmother Emily White. Lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents, J. Harold White and Don and Hazel Rhodenhizer. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and service will be held (invitation only). Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
