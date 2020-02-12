HAMMILL, A. Desmond Suddenly at the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Sunday February 9, 2020 of A. Desmond Hammill of Middleton aged 67 years. Born in Summerside, March 20, 1952, son of the late Austin and Marion Murphy (Hammill). Husband of Edith (Cousins) Hammill. Father of Ashley Hammill and D.L. Hammill and his chosen daughter Katie Gallant. Godfather of Courtney Hardiman Arsenault. Brother of Betty (Les) Smith, Paula (Eric) Arsenault, Dianne (Bernard) Lutes, Bernadette (Alan) Murnaghan, Doreen Hammill (Bob Seiler) and Corrine (Steve) Meek. Brother-in-law of Peggy Hammill. Son-in-law of William S. Cousins. Brother-in-law of Darlene (Dave) McDonald and Marvin Cousins. Also survived by William’s special friend Dorothy Beairsto. Predeceased by his brother Leslie Hammill, sister Joyce as a child, mother-in-law M. Elaine (Bryanton) Cousins brothers-in-law Garth Cousins and Delmar Cousins. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. If so desired contributions may be made to Community Mental Health and Addiction Services. The funeral will be available to watch online on the day of funeral service and is available to view by clicking on the video of funeral link on the online death notice. www.davisonfh.com
