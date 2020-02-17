Desmond McIvor

MCIVOR, Desmond Joseph Desmond passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, of Charlottetown, age 82 years. Loving father of Bethany McIvor and Michael McIvor. Brother of Dr.Joseph (Elaine), Edith Reyno (John) and Alan (Shirley). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his wife Marlene (McLeod) McIvor and his brother Clifford McIvor. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 10:30-11:45 am followed by funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 12 noon. A reception will follow the funeral service. Interment later in the St. Malachy's Church Cemetery, Kinkora. Memorial donations may be made to the McGill Centre, 55 McGill Avenue, Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8. www.hillsborofh.ca
