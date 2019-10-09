DESROCHES, Ralph Stephen The death occurred peacefully at the South Shore Villa, Crapaud, P.E.I. on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, of Ralph Stephen DesRoches, formerly of Borden-Carleton, aged 93 years. Ralph was born in Bedeque, P.E.I. to the late Anthony and Angelina (nee Arsenault) DesRoches. Beloved husband of the late Helen Theresa DesRoches (nee Noonan) and loving father of Sheila Sexton of Borden-Carleton, Marlene Spencer of Charlottetown, Ivan (Sue) of MacKenzie, B.C., LoraLee (Robert) Madsen of Calgary, AB., Kim (Brent) Gregory of Standard, AB., Natalie (Larry) Allen of Borden-Carleton, Lana (Blair) Green of Searletown, Floyd (Christine) of Standard, AB., and Trent (Tanya) of Borden-Carleton. Also lovingly remembered by his daughter-in-law Wilma DesRoches of Calgary, AB, his 26 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Survived by his sister Margaret Arsenault and brother Fred DesRoches. Besides his parents and his wife, Ralph was predeceased by his son Allan DesRoches, sons-in-law Andrew Sexton and Billy Spencer. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside, until Saturday, October 12th, then to St. Peter's Church, Seven Mile Bay, for a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Ralph's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Friday, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #10, Borden–Carleton will hold a Service of Remembrance at the funeral home on Friday at 4:45 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
