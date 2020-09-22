January 22nd, 1959 - September 14th, 2020
Diana MacKnight, formerly of Belleville, Ontario, passed peacefully at Atlantic Baptist Home, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 61. Dear mother of Christopher and Cory. Loving grandmother of Brody and Zoey. Sister of Willy “Wilma” Shippey (Craig). Daughter-in-law of Margaret (George, deceased). Sister-in-law of Cheryl Lloyd (Jim). Fondly remembered by daughter-in-law Meranda Petrie and lifelong friend of 50 years Patti-Anne Di-Quattro. Diana was predeceased by her husband John MacKnight and mother Margaret Brown Charlebois. The family cannot thank enough the individuals that were involved in providing a quality of life for Diana’s years on PEI. A special heartfelt thank you to the care teams from Atlantic Baptist G-unit and Home Instead who provided exceptional care, kindness, companionship and compassion to Diana. A special thank you to Meghan Wood and the care team from McGill Centre who provided wonderful support and guidance. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Atlantic Baptist Home, 16 Centennial Drive, Charlottetown, PE C1A 6C5. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
