Diane Vickerson

VICKERSON, "Diane" Ada Peacefully at home on December 29th, 2019 of “Diane” Ada Vickerson, of Charlottetown, age 80 years. Wife of the late Stewart Vickerson. Mother of Debbie Doucette (Vickerson), Brock (Norma) Vickerson. Proud grandmother of Amanda (Scott) Morton, Sophia and Olivia Vickerson, and Meemaw to Cal Morton. Also survived by her brother-in-law Reid (Dixie) Vickerson. Predeceased by parents Bill and Annie (MacPherson) Webster, sister Irene (Maurice) Fraser. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to PEI Humane Society, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Cornwall United Church Cemetery.
