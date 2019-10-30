DOIRON, Mary Cecelia The death occurred suddenly at the Andrews of Stratford in Charlottetown on Monday, October 28, 2019 of Mary Doiron (nee White) in her 76th year and formerly of Bear River, PE. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Charles Doiron and dear mother to Jimmy (Michelle), Andrea MacDonald (Carl) and Cindy Kent (Kurtis). She will be forever loved by her grandchildren Madison, Lindsey, Grant, Dylan, Dawson, Jacob and Micah. Lovingly remembered by her brothers Emery (Molly), James (Bev), Francis (Jennette) and Leo White and sisters Jeannie Johnston (Chuck) and Ann White. Predeceased by her parents James and Annie White (Leonard MacDonald) and sisters Gen White and Catherine Cheverie. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2pm-6pm and Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9am-10am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Souris on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the St. Alexis Church Cemetery, Rollo Bay. If so desired, donations in memory of Mary can be made to the St. Alexis Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
