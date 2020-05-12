August 21st, 1945 - May 9th, 2020
At his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 of Donald Arthur Edwin MacMillan, Emyvale, age 74 years. Beloved husband of Janice (Craswell). Dear father of Melissa and Mark (Melissa). Brother-in-law of Elizabeth MacMillan and her children Edward (Wilma), Allan (Tara), Heather (André) and Andrea (Derek). Predeceased by his parents George and Winnie (Best) MacMillan and brother Gordon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. Interment later in Cornwall United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the North River Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
