Donald Hoeg

HOEG, Donald On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the death occurred peacefully, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, surrounded by his family, of Donald Ross Hoeg, aged 92 years. Donald was born on Christmas Day, 1927, in Maccan, NS. He is survived by loving wife Vera (Ross) of 64 years; daughters Donna Lyle (Rev. Robert) of Sydney, NS; Susan Cameron (Dr. Scott) and Marilyn Bigger (Barry) of Summerside; grandchildren Emily Blake (Oliver) of London, England; Nathan Cameron (Genevieve) of Kingston, ON; Jordan Cameron (Ashley) of Charlottetown; Angela Yhard (Brandan) of Sydney, NS; Becky Lyle-McPhee (Lance) Shubenacadie, NS; and Joy Lyle (Iain Campbell) of Dartmouth, NS. Great-grandchildren Melanie Lyle, Kylee Lyle and Hailey Yhard, Finn and Harrison Cameron, Wyatt McPhee. Nephews Robert Page (Shirlee Curtis) Charlottetown; Rick Page (Don Reda) of BC; nieces Joyce Whelan, Shirley (Claire) Arsenault, Gail Ross, all of Stratford, PE; and sister-in-law Ethel Ross of Charlottetown. Don was predeceased by his parents Ora and Freda May (Symes) Hoeg; sister Muriel Brennan and brother-in-law Larry Brennan; mother-in-law Eliza Lajoie; niece Brenda Arsenault; sisters-in-law Ada Sudsbury and Shirley Page; and by a brother-in-law Stanley Ross. Donald had a 41 year career with MF Schurman Co., centering around the Ready Mix plant in Charlottetown, and retired in 1993. He was an active member and elder of Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown, and in years past played clarinet with the PEI Regiment Band. He was an avid classical guitarist, and played for the Confederation Centre Summer Festival Circus Tent Theatre (The Dandy Lion). He played and taught classical guitar in the Charlottetown area, and in his workshop built several guitars, dulcimers, and many, many beautiful handcrafts with his scroll saw. Don and Vera moved to Summerside in 2007 and became active members of the Summerside Presbyterian Church. Donald is resting at the Moase Funeral Home in Summerside, PE, until Thursday, February 13, then to the Summerside Presbyterian Church where funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Summerside Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, or to a charity of your choice. www.moase.ca
