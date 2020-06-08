November 29th, 1939 - June 5th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, June 5, 2020 of Donald Joseph Arsenault, Cornwall, age 80 years. Predeceased by his wife Janet Evelyn (nee Diamond) and fondly remembered by his girl friend, Joan Arsenault. Dear father of Kim Stephens (Philip Gregory) and Dawn Mitchell (Bobby). Loving grandfather of Jessica, Allan, Sara, and Taylor. Brother of Gwen Darrach (Keith, deceased), John Arsenault (Charlene) and Carol Johnston. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Donald is also predeceased by his parents J. A. “Ben” and Adeline (Perry) Arsenault and by his sister Marina Muise (Joe). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation. A private Memorial Service and interment will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
